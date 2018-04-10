WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(NBC NEWS/WMBF) - In Washington D.C., Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. NBC News coverage of Zuckerberg's testimony is expected to begin at about 2:30 p.m.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public - and possibly pivotal for the massive social networking company he created. Read more here.

Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says lawsuit is filled with false, baseless allegations

    Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says lawsuit is filled with false, baseless allegations

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:04:33 GMT
    Members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce respond to a lawsuit filed last week. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce respond to a lawsuit filed last week. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.

    More >>

  • Conway city leaders could see a new vision for the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in arts

    Conway city leaders could see a new vision for the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in arts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:50:51 GMT
    The future of the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. (Source: WMBF News)The future of the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. (Source: WMBF News)
    The future of the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. (Source: WMBF News)The future of the old Whittemore Park Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. (Source: WMBF News)

    The future of the old Whittemore Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. But now those future plans may stray away from the original ideas to turn it into a community recreation center. With over half-a-million dollars in grant money ready to renovate and rebuild the old Whittemore Park Elementary School, Conway city leaders see a new vision for the old school, and it may be in arts.

    More >>

    The future of the old Whittemore Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. But now those future plans may stray away from the original ideas to turn it into a community recreation center. With over half-a-million dollars in grant money ready to renovate and rebuild the old Whittemore Park Elementary School, Conway city leaders see a new vision for the old school, and it may be in arts.

    More >>

  • Budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach to get help through innovation center

    Budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach to get help through innovation center

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:42:28 GMT
    North Myrtle Beach next in the Grand Strand to get a new innovation center that will help entrepreneurs. (Source: WMBF News)North Myrtle Beach next in the Grand Strand to get a new innovation center that will help entrepreneurs. (Source: WMBF News)

    Entrepreneurs and budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach will soon have new resources at their fingertips.

    More >>

    Entrepreneurs and budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach will soon have new resources at their fingertips.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly