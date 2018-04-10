WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(NBC NEWS/WMBF) - In Washington D.C., Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. NBC News coverage of Zuckerberg's testimony is expected to begin at about 2:30 p.m.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public - and possibly pivotal for the massive social networking company he created. Read more here.

Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

