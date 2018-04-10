WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
The future of the old Whittemore Elementary School in Conway is back in discussion once again. But now those future plans may stray away from the original ideas to turn it into a community recreation center. With over half-a-million dollars in grant money ready to renovate and rebuild the old Whittemore Park Elementary School, Conway city leaders see a new vision for the old school, and it may be in arts.More >>
Entrepreneurs and budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach will soon have new resources at their fingertips.More >>
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel & Boardwalk and Brookgreen Gardens are among the top ten attractions in South Carolina, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest.More >>
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
