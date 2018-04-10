Man charged with burglary, larceny after incident in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man is under arrest after an incident within the city limits of Bennettsville on March 30, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.

Police have charged Jerry Murphy with first degree burglary, larceny and malicious injury to real property.

Murphy is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

