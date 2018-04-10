Teen found dead in Florence County field

A 16-year-old boy was found dead Monday afternoon in a field at a farm in Florence County, according to county coroner Keith VonLutcken.More >>
The Grand Strand Humane Society’s “Name the Adoption Fee” event will be held April 13-15, according to an online posting from the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Another round of showers will move across the region early this morning through midday producing a wet and cool morning commute. The showers will quickly come to an end after midday with clouds gradually clearing by the afternoon and evening.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
A lawsuit filed last week by Myrtle Beach resident Karon Mitchell claims the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce played favorites by providing more money to eight “crony companies” because of their ties to the Chamber.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
