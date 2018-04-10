Teen found dead in Florence County field

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old boy was found dead Monday afternoon in a field at a farm in Florence County, according to county coroner Keith VonLutcken.

The body was found at a farm off of McLaughlin Road near Hill Harrell Road in Florence County, VonLutcken said.

