Coroner: Autopsy shows no physical signs of trauma in teen found dead in Florence County field

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old boy was found dead Monday afternoon in a field at a farm in Florence County, according to county coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The body was found at a farm off of McLaughlin Road near Hill Harrell Road in Florence County, von Lutcken said.

According to von Lutcken, the autopsy showed no physical signs of trauma. He added the cause of death will be pending additional postmortem studies that may take as long as four to six weeks.

