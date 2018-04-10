Grand Strand Humane Society to host 'Name the Adoption Fee' event

The Grand Strand Humane Society’s “Name the Adoption Fee” event will be held April 13-15 (Source: MB City Government Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society’s “Name the Adoption Fee” event will be held April 13-15, according to an online posting from the City of Myrtle Beach.

The event applies to pets six months in age and older. The humane society is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

For more information, call 843-918-4910.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.