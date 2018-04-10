FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers through midday before clearing skies

Another round of showers will move across the region early this morning through midday producing a wet and cool morning commute. The showers will quickly come to an end after midday with clouds gradually clearing by the afternoon and evening.More >>
Another round of showers will move across the region early this morning through midday producing a wet and cool morning commute. The showers will quickly come to an end after midday with clouds gradually clearing by the afternoon and evening.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
A lawsuit filed last week by Myrtle Beach resident Karon Mitchell claims the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce played favorites by providing more money to eight “crony companies” because of their ties to the Chamber.More >>
A lawsuit filed last week by Myrtle Beach resident Karon Mitchell claims the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce played favorites by providing more money to eight “crony companies” because of their ties to the Chamber.More >>
Come November, citizens of the Palmetto State will head out to the polls and either elect a new governor or retain one.More >>
Come November, citizens of the Palmetto State will head out to the polls and either elect a new governor or retain one.More >>
Cold winds and heavy rainfall unfortunately forced organizers to cancel the 24th Annual Monday After The Masters.More >>
Cold winds and heavy rainfall unfortunately forced organizers to cancel the 24th Annual Monday After The Masters.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A Savannah mother is wanted for arrest and an Amber Alert has been issued for her 22-month-old child.More >>
A Savannah mother is wanted for arrest and an Amber Alert has been issued for her 22-month-old child.More >>