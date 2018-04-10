FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers through midday before clearing skies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of showers will move across the region early this morning through midday producing a wet and cool morning commute. The showers will quickly come to an end after midday with clouds gradually clearing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only slowly climb into the 50s through the late morning, but peeks of sunshine will help boost temperatures into the lower 60s by late afternoon.

Sunshine returns in full force on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Readings in the upper 60s on Wednesday will climb into the lower 70s Thursday and all the way into the 70s to near 80 by Friday. We’ll have to closely watch Sunday’s forecast for the chance of strong storms.

