Rain puts damper on Monday After the Masters

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Joey Fatone tees off at the 24th annual MAM (Source: WMBF News) Joey Fatone tees off at the 24th annual MAM (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold winds and heavy rainfall unfortunately forced organizers to cancel the 24th Annual Monday After The Masters.

The Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation hosts Monday After The Masters and has raised millions in donations for South Carolina charities.

The foundation donates to community building and learning centers, but focuses on South Carolina education. MAM also donates a large portion of proceeds to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, which is one of the top-rated programs in the country.

Despite Monday's weather, everyone had a smile on their face, laughing and enjoying each other's company.

Some of the celebrities taking part in the MAM Pro-Am included Darius Rucker, ESPN’s Mike Golic, sportscasting icon Dan Patrick and NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

“Rain or shine I think we always have a good time no matter what," Fatone said. "It kind of stinks with the rain, but what are you going to do?”

The tournament was sold out with approximately 6,000 spectators, and the golfers tried their best to play through the conditions.

Hootie and the Blowfish performed Monday evening at the House of Blues and all proceeds went toward improving public education in South Carolina and South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation initiatives.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

