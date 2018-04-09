Man claiming to be ‘the reincarnation of Jesus Christ’ leads SC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man claiming to be ‘the reincarnation of Jesus Christ’ leads SC police on high-speed chase

Joseph Crump (Source: JRLDC) Joseph Crump (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.

It started Sunday morning in the Garden City area. According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, an officer was looking into a vehicle spotted at Saint Michael's Catholic Church that matched the description of a car involved in a hit-and-run in Conway Friday.

When the officer got behind the vehicle on U.S. 17 Business and turned on their lights, the suspect reportedly turned back into the church's parking lot and stopped before taking off again, the report stated.

The officer, with a weapon drawn, ordered the suspect to stop, but he didn't comply.

More officers joined the chase, eventually continuing down S.C. 544, according to police. The suspect eventually pulled into an ambulance bay at Conway Medical Center, then drove off again, this time onto U.S. 501 and into oncoming traffic, the report stated.

The chase eventually ended at the intersection of U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 when officers got the car to come to a stop with spike strips.

Police arrested Joseph Crump and took him to the Conway emergency room. While speaking to officers, he claimed to be "the reincarnation of Jesus Christ,” and said he only ran from police because he thought they were going to kill him, according to the report.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Crump, 42, was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, leaving the scene, improper lane change, and hit and run.

He remained in jail Monday evening under no bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

