Glenns Bay Road construction project still delayed, completion expected early fall

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Work continues on the long-anticipated new overpass at Glenns Bay Road.

“The timeframe it has taken to put it together is just sad. I mean, they’ve changed the dates over and over again. It’s not really good for the locals or the local businesses,” said Brian Newman, a resident near Glenns Bay Road.

Newman said drivers sit at the light at the Holmestown Road intersection two or three times before going through it.

“The traffic is discouraging. If you want to go to Myrtle Beach or North Myrtle Beach or even to Conway, the drive and commutes are so much longer,” Newman said.

Representatives with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, which is managing the project, confirmed the anticipated completion date is early fall of this year.

The project was supposed to be complete this spring, but Derrick Tindal, the assistant resident maintenance engineer, said recent severe weather, such as hurricanes and storms, is the biggest reason for the delay.

Drivers can expect to see construction work throughout the entire summer, something one local business wanted to see end before the start of the tourist season.

Lou Skodras, owner of Eggs Up Grill, said because of rerouting traffic, the Surfside Centre is basically hidden.

“My business hasn’t improved,” Skodras said. “I’m still down a lot, almost half of what I’ve done last year. It’s hurt me bad, this construction is still hurting me a lot. We’ve been struggling. Now my other restaurant I own in Garden City is doing fantastic, incredible. Now maybe it’s the customers coming here and to avoid the construction, they have been going over there.”

Fortunately, the progress is looking up, Skodras said.

“Over the past two months, they’ve been moving a lot quicker,” Skodras said. “I noticed they finished the bridge and have been working on the on and off ramps a lot. On Glenns Bay Road, they’ve been black topping a lot and the sidewalks are finished, which I am all excited about.”

