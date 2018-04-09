Myrtle Beach receives $20,000 grant to improve farmer's market

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle’s Market in downtown Myrtle Beach is getting a facelift, thanks to a $20,000 grant from TD Green Streets.

The farmer’s market is on the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street and is open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8-3 starting on May 2.

The grant was awarded to the city by TD Bank and the Arbor Day Foundation. A proposal was prepared by the planning division and recreation services.

In order to qualify, the city was required to be a “Tree City USA,” a designation given by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Myrtle Beach has been a Tree City for the past 21 years.

"You must have a tree protection ordinance, you have to have a tree board, which is out community appearance board who reviews all of our landscaping and tree planting plans in the city, then also you have to have an annual Arbor Day celebration which we do the first week in December,” said Diane Moskow-McKenzie, a Senior Planner in the Planning Department.

The city must also spend 2 dollars per capita on trees and tree maintenance, which they exceed each year.

Another consideration the Arbor Day Foundation considered was low to moderate income cities. The neighborhoods surrounding Myrtle’s Market are considered low income, so many are walking to grocery stores on Highway 501 or Kings Highway. The city hopes Myrtle’s Market will become an option for those families.

"We're hoping that Myrtle's market can become a place where they can buy produce at a good price locally grown, healthy organic type produce,” McKenzie said.

The $20,000 will be used to install an irrigation system, sod, trees, gardening boxes, tables, benches, and a new sign.

Once the additions are complete, the city will allocate the funds to maintain it throughout the years.

In addition to the cosmetic changes, Myrtle’s Market will also have more vendors this year and include students.

"The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School has an after-school program for children and they'll be participating this summer in a community garden bed project where they can actually grow produce and flowers and sell them at the market if they'd like. So they will potentially be a vendor,” Mckenzie said.

There will also be cooking and exercise classes, and a little library box.

"Zumba, yoga classes and things like that. Also we're gonna have cooking demonstrations, he's (the market manager) been talking to some of the young chefs that have been on the food network to see if they might be interested in coming to do some cooking demos,” McKenzie said.

Aside from the trees which will be planted in October, all of the changes will be completed by opening day on May 2.

