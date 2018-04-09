Horry police search for missing teen last seen April 5

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, 17-year-old Michael T. McKnight was last seen on April 5 on Cypress Avenue in Garden City.

He is listed as 5-foot-7, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

