NC woman pleads guilty for DUI crash that killed passenger, injured Dillon Police officer

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence for an accident in July of 2014 that killed one person and left a Dillon Police officer with brain damage.

On Monday, Jenni Hunt pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced by a South Carolina Circuit Court judge to 15 years in prison, according to court records.

Back on July 6, 2014, Hunt reportedly struck a police car while driving home following a night of drinking at a Dillon club. Bobbi Lynn Britt, who was a passenger in Hunt’s car, died from injuries. Dillon Police officer Jacob Richardson was in the police car that was struck, and now lives with permanent brain damage.

“I say this with a most sincere heart, God was in that court today,” said Richardson’s mother Angie Richardson in a text to WMBF News. “Jesus was in the hearts of us all and as I prayed, the Holy Spirit filled that room. As what happened to Jacob on that night was unfolded, tears came steadily as I could see his body in the ER that night, and as Jacob’s daddy spoke from a broken heart.”

In the years since the accident, Richardson’s father worked closely with state legislators to pass the “Dram Shop Bill,” last year. The law holds restaurants and bars responsible for over-serving patrons.

Although the bill wasn’t in place the night of the accident, father Eddie Richardson said last year it does both he and his son good, "because this eludes to the fact that this was a problem and there are things not in place that need to be in place, and fortunately our legislature saw that too.”

Richardson’s mother was thankful for Hunt’s sentence, saying, “Now, the healing can begin and our family can try to live in peace. God was always in control. My prayers were answered.”

