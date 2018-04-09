FIRST ALERT: One more round of rain before warmer and dryer weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Another round of wet weather will move through before clearing skies and milder weather returns by the middle of the week.

Areas of light mist and drizzle will continue at times through the late evening and into tonight. Chilly temperatures will stick around as well with overnight readings dropping into the middle to upper 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Another round of showers will move across the region from the early morning hours through midday Tuesday producing a wet and cool morning commute. The showers will quickly come to an end after midday with clouds gradually clearing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only slowly climb into the 50s through the late morning, but peeks of sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the lower 60s by late afternoon.

Sunshine returns in full force on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Readings in the upper 60s on Wednesday will climb into the lower 70s Thursday and all the way into the 70s to near 80 by Friday.

