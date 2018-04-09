Three arrested in connection with Easter Sunday shooting in Pee Dee

Work continues on the long-anticipated new overpass at Glenns Bay Road.More >>
The proposed ban would restrict open fires east of the Intracoastal Waterway from the North Carolina border to Georgetown County.
Myrtle's Market in downtown Myrtle Beach is getting a facelift, thanks to a $20,000 grant from TD Green Streets.
Horry County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence for an accident in July of 2014 that killed one person and left a Dillon Police officer with brain damage.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
Lizzy Martinez didn't wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn't of golden arches after all.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.
The boy's mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.
