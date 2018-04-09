Three arrested in connection with Easter Sunday shooting in Pee Dee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection with an Easter shooting in Timmonsville that left one person injured.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Benjamin Jarvis Bethea was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Additionally, 32-year-old Marcus Denorris Parker and 33-year-old Anthony Tyrone Rogers were both arrested Friday and each charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Both Rogers and Parker were released on $10,000.00 surety bonds set by a Florence County magistrate on April 7, the release stated. Bethea is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The release stated deputies were called to a report of a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Main Street in Timmonsville at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 1. While heading to the scene, law enforcement were advised that gunshots had been fired at the location and one person was injured.

According to the release, the victim continues to receive medical treatment for gunshot wounds at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.

