Pee Dee man charged with six counts of armed robbery

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man remains in custody Monday following his arrest last week for multiple counts of armed robbery.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, 21-year-old Robert Rajon Wilson was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance and giving false information to law enforcement.

Additionally, Wilson was also wanted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of armed robbery.

Bond was denied on all counts of armed robbery by a Florence County magistrate, the release stated.

