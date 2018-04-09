Myrtle Beach hotel employee springs into action, gives CPR to guest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle beach hotel employee is being recognized for taking life-saving measures to help a guest in trouble.

The manager of Dunes Village Resort, Raymond Harter, says it began around 5 p.m. Friday when one employee saw a person waving and calling out for help.

Harter tells us that employee, Carrie Garvey, went inside to find another person on the floor unconscious. Garvey says she gave CPR for about 15 minutes until EMS crews arrived.

"They just kept saying you've gotta save her, you've gotta save her, you've gotta save her. And we were doing everything we could,” said Garvey.

Harter says incidents like this show just how important it is for hospitality workers to know CPR.

“It begs the question if there’s a situation who’s going to do what because so many people panic in a situation like that, and to be able to be collected and do what has to be done is just amazing,” said Harter.

Harter said he’s proud of Garvey’s actions. He added the hotel offers CPR training to its employees once a year.

