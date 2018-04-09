Boy who was sucked into suction line at NMB resort in stable condition, fire chief says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 12-year-old boy whose leg was reportedly sucked into a lazy river suction line at the Avista Resort on March 19 is in stable condition, according Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the boy was playing in the resort’s lazy river, where a 3-foot by 3-foot grate covering a 6-inch suction line had been removed. One of the boy’s legs was sucked into the suction line, holding him underwater for what witnesses said may have been 6 minutes or so.

Police performed CPR on the boy and detected a slight pulse, Dowling said.

Inspection records obtained by the Department of Health and Environmental Control show two unannounced inspections for both the indoor and outdoor lazy rivers in the Avista Resort were in full compliance with DHEC regulations.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.