Two men suing FCSO agree to $150,000 settlement, lawyer says

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men suing the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have reached a $150,000 settlement after a legal battle lasting nearly three years.

According to a press release, attorney Patrick J. McLaughlin said Dusan Fridl and Hemming Hemmingsen were arrested and charged after the men took a maintenance flight that was under their supervision in 2015. The men were acquitted of the criminal charges in January 2016, but filed a civil lawsuit against the department.

“There are not a lot of folks who would have been brave enough to face ten years in prison just to stand up for what was right, but Hemming and Dusan were. I could not be more proud of the integrity and courage these two men have exhibited over the last three years. They are truly inspiring and exactly the type of folks we need standing up for what is right in our community,” McLaughlin said.

