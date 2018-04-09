Police need your help in Walmart shoplifting investigation

Police need your help in locating two persons of interest in a recent shoplifting incident at Walmart (Source: Hartsville PD Facebook)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in locating two persons of interest in a recent shoplifting incident at Walmart, according to an online posting from the Hartsville Police Department.

Police say the man in the lighter blue shirt and the red shirt is the same person, but on different days.

Call the detective division at 843-383-3029 if you have any information regarding this incident.

