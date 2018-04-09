Cherry Grove named best beach in SC, contest says

Cherry Grove was voted the best beach in the Palmetto State (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Cherry Grove was voted the best beach in the Palmetto State, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest.

Myrtle Beach placed second. Litchfield, Garden City and Pawleys Island were also included in the top 10.

A panel of experts partnered with the 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, while the top 10 winners were chosen by popular vote.

To view the entire list, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.