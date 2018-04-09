Monday after the Masters tournament canceled due to weather

Rain has caused the cancellation of first tee activities at the annual Monday After the Masters celebrity golf tournament, but they are still planning to play later today.More >>
Police need your help in locating two persons of interest in a recent shoplifting incident at Walmart, according to an online posting from the Hartsville Police Department.More >>
Cherry Grove was voted the best beach in the Palmetto State, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest.More >>
An Horry County woman was arrested in New York State after she told a co-worker her son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself in the leg, according to officials.More >>
If you want to attend this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest, but tickets just aren’t in your budget, there’s another way you may be able to get admission to the four-day festival: volunteering!More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
