Monday after the Masters tournament canceled due to weather

MAM 2018 attendees huddle under umbrellas during the rain Monday morning. (Source: WMBF News) MAM 2018 attendees huddle under umbrellas during the rain Monday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rain has caused the cancellation of the annual Monday After the Masters celebrity golf tournament, according to event organizers.

Organizer Chris King confirmed at about 9:15 a.m. Monday that the first tee activities for the tournament have been canceled due to the rain Monday morning. King said he had hoped the tournament would continue as scheduled despite the weather.

The MAM 2018 was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Barefoot Resort and Golf Course.

The Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation hosts Monday After the Masters, MAM, and to date has raised millions in donations for South Carolina charities. The foundation donates to community building and learning centers, but focuses on South Carolina education. MAM also donates a large portion of proceeds to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, which is one of the top-rated programs in the country.  

