Volunteer at Carolina Country Music Fest to get admission to four-day festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you want to attend this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest, but tickets just aren’t in your budget, there’s another way you may be able to get admission to the four-day festival: volunteering!

CCMF organizers are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles, including: box office / will call / wristband exchange, guest services / hospitality, staff check-in, gates / ticketing, parking / shuttles, merchandize, pre-event set up, and post-event break down.

In exchange for working two eight-hour shifts as a CCMF volunteer, you will get general admission access to all four days of the CCMF with a volunteer wristband, a volunteer t-shirt, and an unforgettable experience, according to the website.

To sign up as a volunteer, you must be 18 years or older on or before May 31, 2018. There is a $15 non-refundable application processing fee. In addition to the fee, volunteers must pay an $80 ticket deposit with a valid credit or debit card. The card will be refunded the $80 within 30 days of the end of the festival, if you complete your work requirements and follow the volunteer rules.

Find more details on the requirements for volunteers, and how to sign up to be a CCMF volunteer here.

Volunteer positions will be available based on the needs of the festival.

