Horry Co. mother arrested in NY after her son reportedly shot himself in the leg

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County woman was arrested in New York State after she told a co-worker her son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself in the leg, according to officials.

On April 5, the manager of a convenience store near Conway approached an Horry County Police officer and said an employee arrived at work crying, according to a police report. The employee told the manager that overnight, her son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself. She then showed the manager the injuries, which were below the child's diaper on the lower leg, the report states. There were two marks with skin missing. The report indicated the child is 1 year old.

Officers responded to the 24-year-old mother’s address, but it appeared to be vacant, the report states. Neighbors told officers they could hear loud music coming from the home until about 1 a.m., and one neighbor’s son said he did hear a gunshot at about 1 a.m.

Officers then called the mother’s cell phone, the report continues. The mother answered and said she was in Myrtle Beach. Officers said they needed to meet with her to verify her child was safe. She eventually agreed to meet them at the Tanger Outlets in 20 minutes.

An officer responded to the Tanger Outlets, but did not find the mother or her vehicle, the release states. The investigation was then handed over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators believed the mother was traveling to New York with her son, his brothers, and her boyfriend, the report states. The victim and the vehicle were entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing and endangered, as the child possibly had a bullet wound to his leg that had not received medical attention.

According to HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson, the mother was arrested in New York State. Dotson said this remains an active investigation, and she will provide updates when she can.

