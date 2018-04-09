Fire crews battle house fire in the Racepath community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department battled a house fire in the Racepath community Monday morning.

As of about 7:45 a.m., the fire is under control. There are no reports of injuries at this time, and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

