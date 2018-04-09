Man wanted by police after several vehicle break-ins

An Horry County woman was arrested in New York State after she told a co-worker her son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself in the leg, according to officials.More >>
Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department battled a house fire in the Racepath community Monday morning. As of about 7:45 a.m., the fire is under control.More >>
A man is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police after several vehicle break-ins from April 2 to April 6.More >>
Carolina Forest residents are expressing interest in what they call a beach shuttle service after they say they're fed up with the parking situation at the beach.More >>
Scattered showers are moving across the Pee Dee toward the Grand Strand this morning and rain chances increase as the day goes on. Today will be a winter-like day with breezy and rainy conditions; highs only make it to the mid to upper 50s.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.More >>
Lyft told the customer it takes these matters seriously and assured he would never be paired with that driver again.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
