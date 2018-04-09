Man wanted by police after several vehicle break-ins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted by police after several vehicle break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police after several vehicle break-ins from April 2 to April 6.

Police say the incidents occurred within the Emmens Preserve section of The Market Common.

If you have any information, call 843-918-1982.

