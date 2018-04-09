FIRST ALERT: Cold, wet and breezy day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers are moving across the Pee Dee toward the Grand Strand this morning and rain chances increase as the day goes on. Today will be a winter-like day with breezy and rainy conditions; highs only make it to the mid to upper 50s.

A few scattered showers are possible into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be drier and begin a calmer trend that lasts the rest of the work week. We stay rain-free the rest of the week, and temperatures gradually return to normal. We get back to near 70 on Wednesday and into the middle to upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.