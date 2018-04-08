FIRST ALERT: Soggy Monday After the Masters, but gradual warm up on the way

Steady rain ends after 3PM, with a few scattered showers through the night.

Rain begins after 9 AM along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a weekend of spring storms and a winter cold snap, a calmer trend sets up this week.

Tonight will see an increase in the clouds, but that will keep temperatures milder heading into Monday morning.

We start off Monday dry, but keep temperatures close to 50 in the Grand Strand and in the low 40s in the Pee Dee. By 10 AM, showers will begin to arrive and last through the early evening. Nothing severe and no storms are expected during these light showers,

A few scattered showers are possible into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be drier and begin a calmer trend that lasts the rest of the work week.

We stay rain-free the rest of the week, and temperatures gradually return to normal. We get back to near 70 on Wednesday and into the middle to upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.