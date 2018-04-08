FIRST ALERT: Soggy Monday After the Masters, but gradual warm up - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Soggy Monday After the Masters, but gradual warm up on the way

Monday rain chances through midday Monday rain chances through midday
Rain begins after 9 AM along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Rain begins after 9 AM along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
Steady rain ends after 3PM, with a few scattered showers through the night. Steady rain ends after 3PM, with a few scattered showers through the night.
Grand Strand Temperature trend Grand Strand Temperature trend
Inland Temperature trend Inland Temperature trend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a weekend of spring storms and a winter cold snap, a calmer trend sets up this week.

Tonight will see an increase in the clouds, but that will keep temperatures milder heading into Monday morning. 

We start off Monday dry, but keep temperatures close to 50 in the Grand Strand and in the low 40s in the Pee Dee. By 10 AM, showers will begin to arrive and last through the early evening. Nothing severe and no storms are expected during these light showers, 

A few scattered showers are possible into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be drier and begin a calmer trend that lasts the rest of the work week. 

We stay rain-free the rest of the week, and temperatures gradually return to normal. We get back to near 70 on Wednesday and into the middle to upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • PALM Charter students build race car and raise funds for new facility

    PALM Charter students build race car and raise funds for new facility

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:42:31 GMT
    This isn’t even the first race car some of the students built (Source: WMBF News)This isn’t even the first race car some of the students built (Source: WMBF News)
    This isn’t even the first race car some of the students built (Source: WMBF News)This isn’t even the first race car some of the students built (Source: WMBF News)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Students at PALM Charter High School are getting a unique hands on education, being exposed to all aspects of the motorsports industry. When you think back to your days in high school and the class projects, building a race car probably wasn’t one of them. That’s exactly what students at PALM Charter have done and this weekend they saw that car hit the race track for the very first time. The sound of a roaring engine, the smell of burning...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Students at PALM Charter High School are getting a unique hands on education, being exposed to all aspects of the motorsports industry. When you think back to your days in high school and the class projects, building a race car probably wasn’t one of them. That’s exactly what students at PALM Charter have done and this weekend they saw that car hit the race track for the very first time. The sound of a roaring engine, the smell of burning...

    More >>

  • SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator

    SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:27:13 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page. 

    More >>

    Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page. 

    More >>

  • Two killed, two injured in Darlington County head-on accident

    Two killed, two injured in Darlington County head-on accident

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:07:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:55 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

    More >>

    An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:55 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:31:39 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:22:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    More >>

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly