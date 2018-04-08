PALM Charter students build race car and raise funds for new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Students at PALM Charter High School are getting a unique hands on education, being exposed to all aspects of the motorsports industry. When you think back to your days in high school and the class projects, building a race car probably wasn’t one of them. That’s exactly what students at PALM Charter have done and this weekend they saw that car hit the race track for the very first time. The sound of a roaring engine, the smell of burning...More >>
Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.More >>
An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:55 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are all currently searching for a missing fisherman in Lamar, according to a press release from DCSO. They are currently searching the area on Governor Run Drive. The coroner has been called to the scene. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All...More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
