SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator

Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.More >>
Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.More >>
An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:55 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:55 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are all currently searching for a missing fisherman in Lamar, according to a press release from DCSO. They are currently searching the area on Governor Run Drive. The coroner has been called to the scene. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All...More >>
LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are all currently searching for a missing fisherman in Lamar, according to a press release from DCSO. They are currently searching the area on Governor Run Drive. The coroner has been called to the scene. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All...More >>
Over 4,000 Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. customers are without power in Horry County Sunday night, according to the online power outage map. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, 4,579 customers were affected. Affected areas include parts of Conway, Aynor, Loris, and Johnsonville.More >>
Over 4,000 Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. customers are without power in Horry County Sunday night, according to the online power outage map. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, 4,579 customers were affected. Affected areas include parts of Conway, Aynor, Loris, and Johnsonville.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Firefighters have extinguished a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. One man died as a result of the blaze.More >>
Firefighters have extinguished a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. One man died as a result of the blaze.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>