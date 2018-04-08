Two killed, two injured in Darlington County head-on accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two killed, two injured in Darlington County head-on accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An accident in Darlington County Saturday night claimed the life of two men, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The accident happened on Society Hill Road around 9:54 Saturday night, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1999 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Society Hill Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle, striking a 2010 Nissan traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Honda as well as the passenger were killed as a result of the accident. The victims have been identified as Ronnie Kinley, 65 and Charlie Bynum, 67. Both victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Both the driver of the Nissan and the passenger were injured in the accident and taken to McLeod Hospital. They were also wearing seatbelts.

The accident is still under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

