Horry County ambulance stolen from Waccamaw Hospital Saturday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen from Waccamaw Hospital Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

No patients or crew members were in the ambulance when it was stolen. The ambulance was quickly recovered and taken out of service to be cleared for use.

Police will now investigate the incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.