Multiple agencies searching for missing fisherman in Lamar, coroner called to scene

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are all currently searching for a missing fisherman in Lamar, according to a press release from DCSO.

They are currently searching the area on Governor Run Drive.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

