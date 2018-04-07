Missing fisherman found dead in Darlington County pond - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing fisherman found dead in Darlington County pond

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team all assisted in the search for a missing fisherman in Lamar Saturday night, according to a press release from DCSO.

They were searching the area of Governor Run Drive. 

76-year-old Albert Willis was found dead in a pond after being reported missing in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee. He appears to have drowned. 

Investigators revealed Willis went fishing and when he did not return home his family alerted authorities. 

