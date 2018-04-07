Missing fisherman found dead in Darlington County pond

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are all currently searching for a missing fisherman in Lamar, according to a press release from DCSO. They are currently searching the area on Governor Run Drive. The coroner has been called to the scene. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All...More >>
Over 4,000 Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. customers are without power in Horry County Sunday night, according to the online power outage map. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, 4,579 customers were affected. Affected areas include parts of Conway, Aynor, Loris, and Johnsonville.
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office.
Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
The sheriff's office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.
