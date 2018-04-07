Almost 7,000 Horry Electric customers without power in Horry County

Over 4,000 Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. customers are without power in Horry County Sunday night, according to the online power outage map. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, 4,579 customers were affected. Affected areas include parts of Conway, Aynor, Loris, and Johnsonville.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning at a Walgreens on Church Street, according to Lt. Selena Small with the CPD.More >>
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
