Almost 7,000 Horry Electric customers without power in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Almost 7,000 Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. customers are without power in Horry County Saturday night, according to the online power outage map.

As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday night, 6,777 customers were affected. Affected areas include parts of Conway, Aynor, Loris, and Johnsonville.

According to a post from their Facebook page, Horry Electric says three substations were knocked out. The Aynor substation was knocked out from a tree on a Santee Cooper line, but has since been restored.

They are still working to repair the other two substations.

"Santee Cooper has lost transmission from Marion to Conway. This means we have no power going into the Dunn Shortcut or Four Mile Substations. We will keep you updated as soon as we have information to report," the post read.

To report a power outage, you’re asked to call Horry Electric at 843-369-2212.

