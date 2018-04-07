Conway police investigating early morning armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning at a Walgreens on Church Street, according to Lt. Selena Small with the CPD.

Officers were called to Walgreens at 1601 Church Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

An investigation showed a black male in dark clothing demanded money from the cashier and fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s identity or the robbery, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

