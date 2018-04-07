Conway police investigating early morning armed robbery

Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning at a Walgreens on Church Street, according to Lt. Selena Small with the CPD.More >>
The Surfside Beach Elections Commission said Friday the votes in this month’s Town Council election were counted properly after former candidate Cabell Young filed a protest....More >>
Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.More >>
Crews are battling a massive wildfire in the Latta area that has consumed more than 50 acres, according to Justin Holt with the South Carolina Forestry Commission.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
