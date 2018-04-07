Surfside Beach Elections Commission says votes were counted corr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach Elections Commission says votes were counted correctly

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Cabell Young claimed the election process wasn't handled properly. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Cabell Young claimed the election process wasn't handled properly. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Elections Commission said Friday the votes in this month’s Town Council election were counted properly after former candidate Cabell Young filed a protest.

Young claimed voters were able to vote for write-in candidate Debbie Scoles up to three times by misspelling her name each time they wrote her in.

The elections commission determined that wasn’t true after debunking this claim through an audit with the Horry County Elections office.

Young also said Town Clerk Debra Herrmann acted outside the scope of her authority by saying there would be a runoff election between Tim Courtney and Debbie Scoles.

Elections Commission Chair Judy Engelhard responded by saying it was the Elections Commission that said there would be a runoff and Herrmann was just passing the message along. Also, that was after the unofficial results. The runoff election between Tim Courtney and Debbie Scoles wasn’t announced until the voting numbers were verified Thursday.

The runoff election between Courtney and Scoles will still happen April 17.

The Elections Commission did say they agreed with Young when he said the definition of a candidate is vague. The commission agreed they will look into clarifying the definition to avoid further confusion.

