Large fire burning more than 50 acres in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are battling a massive wildfire in the Latta area that has consumed more than 50 acres, according to Justin Holt with the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Holt said the fire is in the area of West Canal Road and Carter Road. He added six tractor plow units are working to contain the blaze.

As of 10:30 p.m., the fire was 50 percent contained and no structures were being threatened, according to Holt.

