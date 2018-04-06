Family looks to build safe haven so others with life-threatening illnesses have a vacation destination

Finding a place to park at the beach is sometimes difficult, so some visitors to North Myrtle Beach have been parking on the median.More >>
Finding a place to park at the beach is sometimes difficult, so some visitors to North Myrtle Beach have been parking on the median.More >>
Hearing a child has cancer is never an easy thing to grasp. One family is sharing hope to others now that their 8-year-old son, Ayven, is a survivor of stage four lymphoma.More >>
Hearing a child has cancer is never an easy thing to grasp. One family is sharing hope to others now that their 8-year-old son, Ayven, is a survivor of stage four lymphoma.More >>
Spring break tourism is in full swing along the Grand Strand, with increased traffic and more people along the sidewalks.More >>
Spring break tourism is in full swing along the Grand Strand, with increased traffic and more people along the sidewalks.More >>
Miss Shirley, as she is known as around the community, is a retired nurse who's lived in Loris her entire life. She has been living under a leaking, damaged roof, but that all changed Friday.More >>
Miss Shirley, as she is known as around the community, is a retired nurse who's lived in Loris her entire life. She has been living under a leaking, damaged roof, but that all changed Friday.More >>
The suspect accused of stabbing another man after an argument on Ocean Boulevard earlier this week appeared before a judge for a bond hearing Friday morning.More >>
The suspect accused of stabbing another man after an argument on Ocean Boulevard earlier this week appeared before a judge for a bond hearing Friday morning.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.More >>
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.More >>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>