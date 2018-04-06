'Leaking, decaying roof' replaced for free for Loris retiree in need

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Miss Shirley, as she is known as around the community, is a retired nurse who's lived in Loris her entire life. She has been living under a leaking, damaged roof, but that all changed Friday.

Shirley Shannon suffered a stroke in January and has since had to use a walker to get around. She’s been able to live by herself, but was in desperate need of someone to help her with some home improvement projects.

Kevin Johnson, a member of her church, works for Classic Home Builders. He found out Miss Shirley was in need of a new roof and walls and reached out to Monarch Roofing to see if they would donate shingles. They agreed, but also donated the labor and a warranty.

"He called us and said 'Miss Shirley needs a new roof, we want to help her, can you donate the shingles?' We looked at it, we talked about it and decided that we not only wanted to donate the shingles, but we wanted to donate the labor as well and make sure it was installed properly to make sure she was under a safe and secure roof again,” said Stephanie Bohardt, director of marketing for Monarch Roofing.

Miss Shirley was a nurse at Loris Hospital; she dedicated her life to helping others.

"And now when I need help it seems like it's good to get it. I thank the Lord for it. I believe he knows and he's the one that put this together because I prayed and asked him to help me how to fix my house because I couldn't do it,” she said.

Miss Shirley was shocked to learn she was getting a new roof.

"I just couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it. But I knew, I felt like the Lord was going to work things out, and he did,” she said.

A roof for a home this size would cost anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000.

"We love our community. We love that our community comes together and supports one another. They support us and this is who keeps us in business so there's no reason that we should not reach out and give what we can when we can,” Bohardt said.

A safe roof over her head, something some may take for granted, but not Miss Shirley.

"That's wonderful, that's wonderful, that will be a burden off of me. I won't have to worry about that. Maybe I won't be as sick, and you know it means a lot to be safe again,” she said.

