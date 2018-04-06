Lawsuit filed against North Myrtle Beach over concerns about median parking

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach over median parking. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Finding a place to park at the beach is sometimes difficult, so some visitors to North Myrtle Beach have been parking on the median.

Neighbors say it's a safety concern and have filed suit against the city of North Myrtle Beach.

One of the homeowners suing the city said median parking is not only a concern for drivers, but pedestrians too.

Tune into WMBF News at 6, as Marissa Tansino will have more on this lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.