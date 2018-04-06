Conway police search for thieves who posed as handymen

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find two men accused of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, 45-year-old Eddie Ohara and 43-year-old Bryan Ohara allegedly went to a woman’s Sherwood Drive home in November.

Pretending to be handymen, the men allegedly told the victim she needed repairs to her home. They later told her they completed the work and accepted payment.

Eventually the victim noticed the men didn't do the work they were paid to do.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts are asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

