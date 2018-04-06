Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

According to a press release, the ban is effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County. It will remain in place until further notice.

It was put in place due to extreme fire danger.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued an increased fire danger risk Friday afternoon for Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties.

According to the NWS, a combination of gusty southwest winds up to 20 to 25 mph will combine with relative humidity values down near 25 percent to create the increased fire danger risk. The potential is there for any fires to get out of control and spread quickly.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.