CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 23-year-old Tradd Oliver Pearson was booked Wednesday on a charge of voyeurism. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,500 bond.

An incident report from CCU’s Department of Public Safety states an officer was called to the R. Calhcart Smith Science Center on Tuesday following a complaint. The woman said she was collecting data for a class and recruiting volunteers to participate in a study.

One of the people she reportedly asked was the suspect, who said he would participate. The victim led him upstairs to a lab to conduct the study. Video surveillance shows him attempting to take pictures under the girl’s dress as they walk up the stairs, the report states.

The two got to the lab and sat down at a desk to begin the study. The victim said as she leaned over to get a survey, she allegedly heard the suspect’s camera phone activate and, as she turned, she saw the phone near the bottom of her dress.

According to the girl, the survey was on luck and the first question of the survey asked “Do you believe in luck?” At that point, the suspect reportedly leaned over to her and asked, “Can I get lucky with you?” according to the report. The victim said she had a boyfriend.

At one point, the suspect asked the girl about her plans after graduation, to which she replied she planned to counsel people with anxiety and depression.

“The individual then stated, ‘Have you ever thought about depression in college being caused by not being sexually active?’” the report stated. “(The victim) stated that she had not reviewed any research on that topic.”

Once the survey was complete, the suspect left. The victim then spoke to her professor about the incident and public safety was contacted.

