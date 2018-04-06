CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find two men accused of obtaining goods under false pretenses.More >>
Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find two men accused of obtaining goods under false pretenses.More >>
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.More >>
Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.More >>
A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.More >>
A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>