Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

Nugent said the brush fire is in the area of the 3000 block of Gurley Road.

Robert Rutledge with the Loris Fire Department said their crews are assisting HCFR with the brush fire.

A WMBF News reporter on the scene said there is one building in the middle of the fire, which looks to be some type of garage.

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said no one was injured in the fire and that the blaze was not getting bigger.

