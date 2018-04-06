Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Arnette said the shooting is currently under investigation.

