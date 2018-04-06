One killed, one injured after shooting in Dillon County Friday

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area Friday afternoon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Arnette said the shooting is currently under investigation.

One of the victims died shortly after the shooting, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The victim's name is expected to be released Saturday afternoon.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.