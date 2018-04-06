20-year-old killed in Dillon County shooting Friday

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area Friday afternoon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Arnette said the shooting is currently under investigation.

One of the victims died shortly after the shooting. He was identified as 20-year-old Eric Dixon, from Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. He died as a result of a gunshot wound.

There is no word on the condition of the other person shot.

