Florence man accused of trying to sexually assault victim behind - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man accused of trying to sexually assault victim behind vacant home

Ron Daniels. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Ron Daniels. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.

Ron Jermaine Daniels turned himself in to the Florence Police Department Friday, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident on March 30, where Daniels allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home in the 100 block of East Pine Street, with the intent to sexually assault the victim, the release states.

Daniels was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

