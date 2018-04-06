Florence man accused of trying to sexually assault victim behind vacant home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.

Ron Jermaine Daniels turned himself in to the Florence Police Department Friday, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident on March 30, where Daniels allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home in the 100 block of East Pine Street, with the intent to sexually assault the victim, the release states.

Daniels was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.