19-year-old Socastee High student accused of inappropriately touching female student

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Socastee High School student was arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student after he allegedly touched her waist and breast, according to police records.

Jimmy Everette Wright was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

The police report states that on March 29, an officer responded to Socastee High School in reference to an assault call. The victim’s father had called police, saying his daughter was touched inappropriately by another male student.

The officer spoke to a school administrator, who said the school was investigating incidents related to Wright, the report states. The administrator said the victim came forward after she realized Wright was involved in another similar incident involving another girl. Wright was at the school, being questioned by the school’s staff about a second incident happening with another student.

The officer then went the home of the 15-year-old female victim, who said that while she was in the staff room on the computer, Wright came up behind her and grabbed her waist and breast, according to the report.

