40-year-old man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with 7-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 40-year-old Horry County man has been arrested and charged for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 7-year-old girl in January.

Jesse Ray Pence was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

The Horry County Police report states that an officer met with a Department of Social Services case worker in the Burgess area of county on January 26. The case worker said they were called the previous day by a family member or friend of the family about a sexual assault on a minor that took place at the Burgess home by Jesse, who was the boyfriend of the home’s owner.

It was reported to the officer that the parents of 7-year-old girl victim knew at least two days earlier that the assault had taken place and were “investigating” it on their own to determine who the suspect was, and the validity of the accusation.

The victim told police that Pence sexually assaulted her in his room, according to the report.

The victim was released into the custody of her biological father, who shares custody, the report states.

